Leaker claims upcoming Star Wars game announcement ends with The Old Republic

Last week, the leaker Kurakasis made headlines with their tease that a big Star Wars game announcement was coming, and that it wasn't related to the previously revealed games of Star Wars: Zero Company or Star Wars Eclipse.

Now, Kurakasis has added some more detail to their claim. They've also teased that the title of the game will end with The Old Republic. Now, this immediately made fans think of Star Wars: The Old Republic Remake, but things might not be so simple.

Yes, Saber's remake of the classic RPG would be very interesting if it returned from the ashes to remind us it exists, but there are possibilities for other games to be set in the Old Republic era, too. Some fans believe this could be the next major franchise tackled by Creative Assembly in its Total War series, for example. With The Game Awards looming this week, we'll have to see if we get any Star Wars reveals coming our way soon.