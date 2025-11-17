Leaked set footage gives us a good taste of The Legend of Zelda Movie

HQ

It's no secret that the live-action The Legend of Zelda Movie is in active production, and as with all things in this manner, already leaks and snippets of the project are being shared around the world. So naturally, if you don't want anything spoiled, look away now!

As per YouTuber, Gregasms, two videos have popped up that seem to show Bo Bragason in costume as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Ainsworth as Link too. They are both in a dense and lush woodland surrounded by supporting stars, extras, horses, and production staff, and while it's not a clear example of what the film will offer, it's at least a taste of what we'll see in full when the movie premieres in around 18 months time.

The exact nature and synopsis of the movie has yet to be revealed, but it has been previously noted that the film will just be the first in a trilogy of events that could even be filming almost as soon as one after the other.

Are you excited for The Legend of Zelda Movie? It will premiere on May 7, 2027.