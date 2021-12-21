Leaked information suggests that Battlefield 2042's first season won't arrive until March

HQ

It looks like it will be quite the wait until the first season of Battlefield 2042 launches. The dataminer, Temporyal, has recently posted on Twitter a new chunk of information that suggests the season won't drop until March 2022, as they have now found 12 weeks of preseason challenges in the game.

Using a little bit of maths, we can assume that 12 weeks of challenges means Season 1 won't land before March, but as mentioned by the dataminer, this could change if DICE adds a few more weeks as a backup.

Temporyal didn't stop with just this information however, as they also dished out some details on a new map that seems to be coming with season one. It seems to be known as Exposure, and will be based near a research facility in British Columbia, Canada. As part of the leak, a synopsis of each team's motivations for fighting over the map was also shared, with the US said to be fighting to secure a weapon that the Russians are attempting to destroy.

What do you think about another three months of the base Battlefield 2042 experience?