Leaked images show Lego and Pokémon collaboration to expand with Arcanine set

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So far, the Lego and Pokémon collaboration hasn't really disappointed, as not only have there been more affordable sets depicting Pikachu and Eevee, but this combination has also led to one of Lego's biggest sets of all-time, the huge display piece featuring Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

We are expecting tons of extra Lego Pokémon sets eventually and it seems like one is very close to being announced to the public. The folks over at Bricks Up have reported on the leaked information that seems to suggest a Lego Arcanine set is on the way and could be debuting in August.

Naturally, with these kinds of leaks that depict the clear box for the set, they are almost always accurate, suggesting this set, spanning 1,190 pieces and offering a model of the famed fire creature, is in fact almost here.

The leak also notes that the set will retail for £89.99/€99.99 and that it's part of Lego's summer and specifically August line-up, which expects to offer up 16 total new sets over the month (not all of these will be pocket monster-related).

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