Leaked images implies that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is coming to smartphones

HQ

Although Sega has previously stated that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds hasn't sold quite as well as expected, the company has continued to expand its kart racing game in the best possible way with plenty of new content, both paid and free. The next addition is coming as early as next week, when Amigo from Samba de Amigo will appear in the game.

Now, a rumour has surfaced suggesting Sega has exciting plans in the works for the game, as it appears a mobile version is on the way, specifically for Apple Arcade. The source also reveals that more tracks are coming, as the leaked images show 18 Crossworlds tracks, whereas the game currently has 15.

For now, this is just a rumour, and the images have the usual low "leak quality" but look reasonably authentic. We'll update you when we know more.