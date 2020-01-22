Leaked Godfall video is "year-old PC footage"

Counterplay Games is working on Godfall for the PlayStation 5, which is exciting enough in itself, and this was ramped up even further when an alleged trailer was leaked claiming to show the game in action, although Counterplay has added a disclaimer about the leak.

"We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation," the team writes on Twitter. "We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon!"

Regardless of the age of the footage, it has certainly gotten players excited about the project, which was unveiled at The Game Awards last year as the world's first game for Sony's next console.

Are you impressed?