Leaked document suggests that Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5 will be Epic exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

With the Epic Games vs. Apple court case still raging on, a document has supposedly leaked online detailing several upcoming Epic Games Store exclusives. Two games within this list have grabbed the attention of many and these are Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5.

Saints Row 5 is an interesting inclusion as the game has not yet been formally announced. Since the release of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell in 2015, things have been pretty quiet for the series, but we did receive Agents of Mayhem in 2017 which is set in the same universe.

Dead Island 2 is equally as curious. Ever since its initial reveal, the game has been in development hell and has been in the hands of three different developers. Deep Silver reassured fans that work on the game was still in progress back in December 2020, but since then we have heard nothing.

Thanks, DSOG.