Leaked Discord messages show reason behind Rockstar firing employees

At the beginning of the month, it was discovered that Rockstar had let tens of employees go in what was immediately labelled an attempt at union busting. These 34 fired employees were not let go due to their involvement in a union, Rockstar said, but because they had been sharing confidential information in a Discord server.

People Make Games has obtained some messages from that Discord server, in an attempt to discover what really went on behind the scenes. It appears that nothing regarding GTA or other future Rockstar projects was leaked in the server, and instead the fired employees were discussing recent changes to the company's Slack guidelines.

Slack is a messaging platform, often used in workplaces, and Rockstar had recently removed a bunch of Slack channels it deemed to be non-essential. This was discussed in the union members' Discord. Allegedly, one employee approached management about the discussions taking place. Afterwards, higher-ups managed to get into or see the Discord messages, and the 34 employees were let go.

The Slack purge was seen as a serious hit to morale, and was therefore discussed accordingly in another place. However, it seems Rockstar's management wasn't happy with these discussions, and said that guidelines had been broken, leading to the termination of employee contracts.