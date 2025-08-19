Leaked Black Ops 7 trailer reveals boss fights, mechs, and release date

HQ

A now-removed trailer, mistakenly published ahead of schedule before its planned Gamescom premiere, has revealed what's in store for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — including a confirmed launch date of November 14.

The video shows off several spectacular elements, including a massive boss fight, mech battles, and what appears to be the return of jetpacks — but with a twist. According to CharlieIntel, the jetpack mechanic won't function quite like before, and early impressions from creators suggest fans shouldn't expect a full-scale return to the classic jetpack gameplay.

Beyond gameplay reveals, the trailer also confirmed pricing details. The Standard Edition will be priced at $69.99 (€79.99), while the Vault Edition — essentially a Deluxe Edition with bonus content — will cost $99.99 (€109.99). With much already leaked, the question now is what Activision will actually showcase on stage — and whether they can still surprise fans.

Are you excited?