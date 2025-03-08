Leaked Battlefield 6 footage reveals a return to modern warfare and classic gameplay elements

Over the past few days, several video clips from the upcoming Battlefield 6 have leaked, reportedly originating from ongoing tests where players are battling in a North African urban environment. The footage showcases some of the highly anticipated destruction mechanics, with buildings and surroundings deforming and being completely demolished to create a more dynamic and realistic experience.

The leaked footage, initially streamed by a Twitch user, showcases a player navigating a match, revealing elements of the user interface and post-match results. Another clip provides a broader perspective on the gameplay dynamics, highlighting the game's flow and mechanics. These videos have been circulated on platforms like Twitter, allowing fans to analyze and discuss the upcoming title.​

Of course, participants in these closed tests are strictly prohibited from sharing any information, let alone video clips. However, the non-disclosure agreement hasn't stopped these short clips from spreading, and they have been met with positive reactions—particularly on Reddit—where many are praising the game's focus on realism and destruction. You can check out the clips yourself here.

The development of Battlefield 6 is a collaborative effort among several EA studios. DICE is leading the project, with Motive focusing on the single-player campaign, while Criterion and Ripple Effect contribute to the multiplayer aspects and additional content. This concerted approach underscores EA's commitment to refining the Battlefield experience and addressing past criticisms.​

Naturally, it's a bit too early to judge the game based on just a few seconds of low-resolution footage, but things are already looking quite promising. Or what do you think?

Are you looking forward to Battlefield 6? And which game in the series holds your best memories?