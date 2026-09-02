Leak: This is what the Lego PlayStation looks like

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Last spring, rumors surfaced claiming that Lego and Sony had joined forces to create a building set modeled after the original PlayStation. According to the leak, the set would consist of 1,911 pieces and cost $160, and this has now been all but confirmed following a photo leak from Brick Tap.

Thanks to this, we get a good look at this beauty, which apparently will include PlayStation Easter eggs based on Ape Escape and Gran Turismo, as well as details like a memory card slot, disc tray, and controllers you can plug in. According to the leak, the set is set to be released on October 1, which likely means it will be officially announced very soon.

Check out the images in the Reddit post below. Incidentally, this isn't the first time Lego has released a console; previous examples include the Atari 2600, Mega Drive, and NES. We also recently reported that Mattel is working on a similar building set inspired by the original Xbox.