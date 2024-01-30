Leak: The Xbox 360 successor was actually going to be called Xbox 720

HQ

Xbox 360 was off to a good start and actually had higher sales (and thus better third-party support) than PlayStation 3 for roughly 90% of that generation. It was later followed up by Xbox One, a console that was frequently called Xbox 720 by gamers and media talking about the upcoming hardware.

A new leak from 2012, noticed by Idle Sloth, reveals that Microsoft actually had plans to release a console they called Xbox 720 back in 2012 for only $299. It was supposed to support the next iteration of the Kinect camera and there was also plans for a portable VR headset with 4G support (for mobile gaming) called Foral Lasa.

Ultimately, this version of the console was never released, and it was a lot weaker than Xbox One, as it was supposed to have major Cloud supported features, something Microsoft talked a lot about at the time of Xbox One as well. Check it out below, it's probably the first and last thing from Xbox 720 we'll ever see.