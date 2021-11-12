Leak suggests that Captain America and Indiana Jones are coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard

HQ

A new leak has surfaced suggesting that two iconic action characters will be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard as part of its American Heroes event. It's thought that both Captain America and Indiana Jones will be coming to the shooter as Operators to use in both Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The leak from the Twitter user and dataminer @ModenasHD shows a poster depicting Cap in his WW2 attire, and also shows Indy socking a Nazi. But to add to that leak, they also revealed what seems to be a Captain America Calling Card, which will likely unlock if you purchase the Operator when/if they make it to Vanguard.

There's no mention as to exactly when the American Heroes event will land in Vanguard, and likewise as this is a leak we do have to take the revealed information with a grain of salt until Activision or Sledgehammer announce anything official.