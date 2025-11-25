Leak reveals Pac-Man joins Sonic Racing: Crossworlds in January

HQ

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds already has a pretty impressive line-up of guest drivers from Sega itself, such as Joker, Hatsune Miku, and Ichiban Kasuga, and just around the corner are AiAi (from Super Monkey Ball) and the dream demon Nights.

In addition to these, we have characters from external companies, where we can already play with Alex, Steve, and Creeper from Minecraft, as well as SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. We also know that the Ninja Turtles are on their way, as are Mega Man and Pac-Man.

Previously, Sega had only said that the latter would arrive in early 2026, but now several users have noticed that an image has suddenly appeared in the game showing a giant statue of Pac-Man, complete with a Pac-Man in a kart driving by and waving at the camera. It's obvious that this is related to the Pac-Man DLC, which is further confirmed by the fact that it says it will arrive in January.

However, it appears to be a human error that caused the image to pop up, as it is stated at the top of the image that it is taken from "course_name_1502." It was likely posted a bit too early and will likely disappear soon. Nevertheless, all indications suggest that we will be able to play with Bandai Namco's classic mascot as early as January.