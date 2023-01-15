Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sims 4

Leak reveales new underwear will be released for The Sims 4 soon

Because who doesn't need to know what their Sims are wearing under their clothes?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

What would a new year of gaming be without a new The Sims 4 leak? This time it's one of their new kits that has leaked, which is... new underwear.

Not even a day passed from the announcement of their new roadmap for the first quarter before the leak was a fact. Yesterday we saw in a video that they were releasing two kits and after that we saw a picture of a pair of underwear and a tube of toothpaste with a toothbrush in hand. Soon after, many speculated that there could be a lingerie kit and maybe something about bathrooms for the toothbrush coming next, but it wasn't long before we got an answer.

EA and the Sims 4 team are known for accidentally leaking new kits, game/gadget packs and updates and this time someone at EA accidentally posted the image for the new kit. Several players accidentally saw it and snapped a picture of the mistake before they could correct it.

There's no date announced yet for when it will be released, but since they're already looking at adding it in, there probably won't be long before the first updates to The Sims 4 arrive.

The Sims 4
The Sims 4

Related texts

0
The Sims 4 (Console)Score

The Sims 4 (Console)
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Having a fully-fledged Sims title on consoles is certainly a big deal, but sadly it pales in comparison to its superior PC counterpart."

0
The Sims 4Score

The Sims 4
REVIEW. Written by Simon Eriksson

The latest installment in EA's popular Sims franchise leaves us feeling disappointed.



Loading next content