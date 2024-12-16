Leak: Lenovo is developing the next iteration of Legion Go

HQ

Although in terms of hardware in 2025 it's the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nvidia's next generation of graphics cards that are grabbing most of the attention of gamers, companies are continuing to develop the emerging portable gaming PC market. One company that maintains a significant market share is Lenovo, thanks to its Lenovo Legion Go line, with two current models. But next year we will see the next step in this line.

The Verge has published the first leaked image of the Lenovo Legion Go S, an unannounced device that would feature an OLED display and maintain the removable JoyCon format like Nintendo's current consoles. The source leak gives one more interesting detail: A dedicated button to run Steam directly, which would make the Lenovo Legion Go S the first third-party hardware to partner with SteamOS, present for now exclusively on Steam Deck.

It's a major leap and a strategy that (if the leak is confirmed) could shape the market for this segment of portable gaming PCs in the future. The current MSI The Claw and ASUS ROG Ally models allow Steam to be played, but run it from their Windows 11 operating system, which hasn't proven to be an ideal option, as it tends to give compatibility and performance bugs.

We'll have to wait for Lenovo to give an official response to this upcoming hardware, but with CES 2025 in Las Vegas just a few weeks away, it's possible that the company will unveil it there.