Leak: Is Bob-omb Blast coming to Mario Kart World?

HQ

The so-called Mar10 Day (March 10) is fast approaching, and we have already reported that Nintendo will be adding three classic Mario titles to Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and they have just launched a Mario sale. But... they obviously have more things in the pipeline - and may have accidentally revealed one of them.

It seems that the Bob-omb Blast game mode is coming to Mario Kart World. In a post that was previously on the official My Nintendo page, we got to read more about upcoming news for Knockout Tour and the current tournament. But nothing escapes the fans, of course, and they immediately noticed the mysterious appearance of a different icon for Battle mode than the one that is actually in the game.

Today, the icon only contains a balloon and a coin, which represent Balloon Battle and Coin Rush, but here we can also clearly see a Bob-omb. The only known Battle mode that includes this character is Bob-omb Blast, which was last featured in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and debuted in 2003's Mario Kart: Double Dash.

The My Nintendo page has since been taken down, which often means that information has actually been leaked. If that's not the case, it's easy to just post a denial and replace the icon. Bottom line, there's some good reason to think Bob-omb Blast will be announced soon.