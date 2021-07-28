Leak claims that PUBG is looking to go free-to-play

According to a well-known leaker in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds scene, the battle royale title is looking to go free-to-play.

Revealed in a tweet by PlayerIGN, the leaker states that this decision has been something in the works for a while, and that there will be a free-to-play week happening next month to track player response to the move.

It was also mentioned by the leaker that this very plan was used back in 2019, however it was met with a poor response from the community and so was never completed. This attempt, two years later, will once again gauge the community response, to see if the title can move to a free-to-play model in the future.

As this is a leak, we'll have to wait until we officially hear about a free week to see if this claim holds any credit.

Would you like to see PUBG go free-to-play?

Thanks, GamesRadar.