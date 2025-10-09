League of Legends Worlds Anthem delayed due to appearance of controversial player

HQ

Each year, Riot Games debuts an anthem track for the League of Legends World Championship that typically features a major artist and has a music video that includes a bunch of the biggest stars in the competitive scene. For this year, the song is being performed by the Chinese artist G.E.M., and the video was set to feature some of the top players from each attending region.

However, plans have had to change at the last minute for the video as the North American personality being featured was FlyQuest's Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau, who was recently suspended for making sexist remarks. This has led to Riot having to go back to the drawing board with the video to remove Bwipo from the visual part of the track.

A statement from Riot explains: "Bwipo was featured in the original cut, but given his recent comments, we decided it wouldn't be right to showcase him in a piece that represents LoL Esports, pro players, and fans. Editing him out required significant changes during the final stages of production, and because he was the player representing the Americas, that region will not appear in this year's video as originally intended. This was not part of any sanction or competitive ruling, but a decision about how we represent our sport and community on a global stage."

As for when the music video will now arrive, it's set to be published on October 13.