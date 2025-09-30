League of Legends Worlds 2025: Here are the confirmed teams and when the action begins

HQ

The various regional tournaments around the world for the competitive League of Legends scene are now in the books. This means that we now know the 17 teams who will be present at the World Championship this autumn, and even which teams kick off the proceedings by battling it out in the play-in event.

15 of the attending teams are already confirmed for the main event, but the last spot in the second stage of the tournament will be filled by the victor of the play-ins. This is a big match this year, because defending back-to-back champion T1 will be fighting for survival against Invictus Gaming, all on October 14.

After a winner is decided, they will join the other 15 teams in the Swiss stage, with the confirmed teams being the following:



100 Thieves



Anyone's Legend



Bilibili Gaming



CTBC Flying Oyster



FlyQuest



Fnatic



G2 Esports



Gen.G Esports



Hanwha Life Esports



KT Rolster



Movistar KOI



PSG Talon



Team Secret Whales



Top Esports



Vivo Keyd Stars



The Swiss stage will run from October 15 through October 25, and it will then be followed by the playoffs bracket, where only eight of the teams will qualify, all ahead of the grand finals on November 9.