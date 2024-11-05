League of Legends Worlds 2025 final is heading to Chengdu

HQ

We previously knew that the 2025 League of Legends World Championship would be heading back to Asia to be hosted in China. However, what Riot Games never explicitly mentioned was the host cities for this upcoming tournament, although granted we do now know one of them.

Recently Riot unveiled the Worlds 2025 finals host city, with this honour being transferred from London in 2024 to Chengdu in 2025. We don't yet know a venue or a date for this mega match-up, but this does likely mean that Chengdu won't play host to any of the other stages of the 2025 World Championship, as usually the finale-hosting city gets the biggest game of them all and only the biggest game of them all.

No doubt we'll hear more about Worlds 2025 now next year, once proceedings for the 2025 season are well underway.