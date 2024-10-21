League of Legends - Worlds 2024: Gen.G defeats FlyQuest to become fourth semi-finalist

HQ

In an electrifying conclusion to this quarterfinal series at the League of Legends Worlds 2024, Gen.G triumphed over FlyQuest in a dramatic fifth match that ended 3-2, securing their place in the semifinals. With the series tied 2-2, the stakes could not have been higher, and both teams gave it their all in a battle to the death.

FlyQuest had made a name for themselves throughout the series, showcasing their unique strategies and pushing Gen.G to their limits. The underdog team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, even leading the series at one point and making it clear that they were a force to be reckoned with.

As the final match unfolded, the tension in the air was palpable. Gen.G, drawing on their experience and composure, managed to rally and regain control. The back-and-forth nature of the game kept everyone guessing, with both teams trading blows and showcasing their strengths. Ultimately, it was Gen.G's resilience and strategic prowess that shone through, allowing them to clinch the decisive victory and advance to the next round.

With this thrilling win, Gen.G now looks ahead to a highly anticipated semifinal matchup against T1. As they prepare for this showdown, fans can expect another exciting chapter in the League of Legends Worlds. FlyQuest may have fallen short, but their impressive performance will be remembered, highlighting the fierce competition and talent present in this year's tournament. The excitement is far from over, and the best is yet to come!