League of Legends - Worlds 2024: Bilibili Gaming overcomes Hanwha Life Esports to become second semi-finalist

In an intense showdown, Bilibili Gaming knocked out Hanwha Life Esports, the LCK champions, in the quarterfinals of Worlds 2024. The match, held at the iconic Adidas Arena in Paris, had fans on the edge of their seats as the Chinese team secured a commanding 3-1 victory, booking their place in the semifinals. With this win, Bilibili reaffirmed the LPL's strength against one of South Korea's most feared teams.

The series started evenly, with Hanwha taking the lead in the first game, showcasing the skill that crowned them LCK champions. However, Bilibili quickly responded. The second and third games were a masterful display of their strategic dominance.

Teamfights took center stage, especially in the fourth and final game, where both teams delivered one of the most memorable battles of this year's Worlds. Despite Hanwha's efforts to contain their opponents, Bilibili's flawless execution sealed the fate of the Korean champions. After securing a crucial Baron Nashor, Bilibili used the advantage to close out the game and send Hanwha home.

With this victory, Bilibili Gaming moves on to a highly anticipated semifinal against Weibo Gaming, setting up a rematch of the 2023 clash between two LPL titans.