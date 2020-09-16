League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta has just started

You're watching Advertisements

Riot Games announced that its RPG/strategy game League of Legends: Wild Rift has officially entered a closed beta test that will last a few weeks. The mobile version of the game, which will be available in many more countries in the coming months, is currently available on Android devices for players in certain regions of Southeast Asia.

League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta contains several additions to the game compared to the alpha test carried out earlier this year. You can see the details below:



SIX NEW CHAMPIONS: Six champions from the broad world of Runeterra will be hitting the Rift, available to earn or purchase from the start of the Closed Beta: Amumu, Dr. Mundo, Jarvan IV, Sona, Singed, and Varus.



COSMETIC ITEMS: For the first time, skins and other cosmetic content will be available for purchase (using Wild Rift's paid currency, Wild Cores), with nearly 300 new items, including skins, emotes and recalls—as well as new items like champ poses, in-game emblems, and baubles, a way to flex on your opponents when you land a killing blow.



RANKED: Wild Rift's full ranked system debuts, featuring a new tier, Emerald. Ranked offers a competitive and fun way to play with friends, and in the upper tiers, a Victory Points system (similar to League PC's League Points) for players to jockey for the coveted top spots on the leaderboards.



CAMERA AND CONTROLS: The in-game camera and control options have been significantly improved, with semi-locked camera, picture-in-picture, minimap movement, and custom button layouts available for players to tailor their play.



iOS TESTING: Players are able to sign up on the Wild Rift website for a chance at joining a small test for iOS devices, running alongside the Closed Beta.



League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta will be available in stages, starting in Indonesia on September 15, followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. It will then roll out to other markets in the following months. Players who pre-registered for Wild Rift on Google Play Store will be randomly selected in waves for access.

Also, when their regions become available, Riot Games will directly invite some content creators, media, and VIPs. Southeast Asian players can create a Riot account to receive rewards when the Wild Rift open beta becomes available in SEA. All Wild Rift accounts will be reset in early October, and all wild cores purchased will be refunded, with an extra 20% bonus as a thank you for helping with the test.