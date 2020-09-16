League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta has just started

Riot Games announced that its RPG/strategy game League of Legends: Wild Rift has officially entered a closed beta test that will last a few weeks. The mobile version of the game, which will be available in many more countries in the coming months, is currently available on Android devices for players in certain regions of Southeast Asia.
League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta contains several additions to the game compared to the alpha test carried out earlier this year. You can see the details below:
League of Legends: Wild Rift's closed beta will be available in stages, starting in Indonesia on September 15, followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore. It will then roll out to other markets in the following months. Players who pre-registered for Wild Rift on Google Play Store will be randomly selected in waves for access.
Also, when their regions become available, Riot Games will directly invite some content creators, media, and VIPs. Southeast Asian players can create a Riot account to receive rewards when the Wild Rift open beta becomes available in SEA. All Wild Rift accounts will be reset in early October, and all wild cores purchased will be refunded, with an extra 20% bonus as a thank you for helping with the test.
