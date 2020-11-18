League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to Europe, finally

You're watching Advertisements

The new League of Legends mobile game, League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally coming to Europe. Starting December 10, the regional open beta for the title will be made available for all players on Android and iOS in the regions of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, Turkey. Those living in Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam can also look to get access a few days earlier, starting on December 7.

At the same time as its earlier launch to regional open beta on December 7, a new content patch will be unravelled, featuring a variety of new champions, skins, user-requested features, balance adjustments and bug fixes, to ensure the Wild Rift experience is better than ever.

Riot Games is also hoping to launch the title into open beta across the Americas in 2021.