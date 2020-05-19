League of Legends: Wild Rift gets alpha launch in select regions

You watching Advertisements

While there's still some way to go, League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the super-popular MOBA game League of Legends, is getting closer to release. A few days ago the official Twitter account for the game announced that it will launch "a very limited alpha test next month in Brazil and the Philippines," with more details promised at the end of May.

Riot Games also announced its expected minimum specification at launch for Android and iOS. For Android, you need a phone with 1.5GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and Adreno 306 GPU to play. As for iOS, you need at least iPhone 6. It seems that these specs are not final, as they are "committed to finding ways to optimize the game for as many devices as we can," while not compromising Wild Rift's core gameplay.

You can pre-register on Google Play right now.