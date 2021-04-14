League of Legends welcomes its latest Champion, Gwen, tomorrow

You're watching Advertisements

The patch notes for the latest League of Legends update has landed and amid a whole range of new tweaks, additions and fixes, Riot Games will be adding the next Champion to its massively popular MOBA.

Gwen will be coming to the game starting tomorrow, April 15, and will fill the position of a Fighter. A former doll that has been transformed and brought to life by magic, Gwen uses a pair of giant scissors to snip and cut through her foes. Known as the Hallowed Seamstress, check out a look at Gwen's abilities over here.

In terms of the other notable parts of the new update; Rammus will be seeing a slight visual update, alongside a whole range of nerfs and changes to align with the Champions' release into League of Legends: Wild Rift; Certain Champions will see changes so that they are more capable junglers; and a whole range of new skins and cosmetics will once again be making their debut.

Check out the handy graphic below to get a rundown of the changes coming as part of update 11.8, or alternatively, you can find the full notes here, for detailed information on each tweak and bug fix.