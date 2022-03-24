League of Legends to get its first novel this September

HQ

Riot Games is working with the publisher Orbit to bring the first ever League of Legends novel to fans later this year. Set to be called Ruination and written by the author Anthony Reynolds, the book tells the story of Kalista, a military general to the Ruined King Viego, as she searches for a mythical realm that is said to hold the cure for the poisoned Queen Isolde.

According to the press release, the book is slated to drop this September in both print, ebook, and audio forms, and will be published by Orbit in the US and the UK, but will also be translated and published internationally, with publication dates for these versions set to be "announced in the future."

Speaking about Ruination, Riot Games head of consumer products, Ashley Maidy said, "Stories play such an important role in exploring our world and champions in deep and meaningful ways. This is a foundational story for Runeterra, and will shed new light on the events that shape some of its most pivotal characters. We are thrilled that Orbit will be bringing this to life for our fans."

Take a look at the cover for the book below.