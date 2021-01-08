League of Legends to add Viego, The Ruined King later this month

You're watching Advertisements

Very recently, Riot concluded a lengthy stream showing off what we can expect to see coming to League of Legends over the duration of 2021. The show itself gave us a glimpse of what the developmental cycle will contain, teasing that a feature where players can vote on what they like in the game will soon be on its way, as well as broad item changes and 140 skins to look forward to for the game's list of growing characters.

The highlight however, was the announcement of the upcoming new Champion Viego, The Ruined King, set to be on his way later this month. This character will fill the role of a Jungler, and is coincidentally who Airship Syndicate's upcoming RPG is named after. We can check out what to expect from Viego's abilities, thanks to a handy video by SkinSpotlight. They are as follows:

Riot Games

His passive, The Sovereign Domination will allow Viego to possess Champions he defeats for a short period of time, where all of Viego's items will translate to this possessed character until the end of the passive's duration.

The first ability in his kit, Blade of the Ruined King is an attack that allows Viego to stab forward with his blade, damaging all enemies he hits. The first hit of this ability deals percentage health damage, whereas the second siphons health from enemies.

His next ability, Spectral Maw is a dash attack that stuns and damages the first enemy it hits.

Another ability is called Harrowed Path, and let's Viego cast a cloud of fog within jungle lanes, where within he becomes camouflaged with increased movement and attack speed.

To round out his kit, the ultimate ability Heartbreaker allows Viego to lunge at enemies whilst he is possessing a body, targeting the lowest health enemy in range and dealing extra damage based on the missing health of that foe. Other enemies are knocked away. This ability can be cast at any time, provided Viego is possessing a corpse.

You can check out the cinematic trailer unveiling The Ruined King below or the patch notes for update 11.1 over here.