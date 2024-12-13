League of Legends, T1, and Faker take home 3 Esports Awards at The Game Awards 2024

HQ

League of Legends cemented its dominance in the esports world by sweeping three major awards at The Game Awards 2024.

The legendary Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was crowned Best Esports Athlete of the Year for the third time, celebrating his stellar performance at Worlds and his induction into the LoL Esports Hall of Fame.

His team, T1, shone brightly as well, taking home the Best Esports Team award after clinching their fifth Worlds title.

To top it all off, League of Legends secured the Best Esports Game award, beating out competitors like Counter-Strike 2 and VALORANT.

With these wins, Riot Games, T1 and Faker have solidified their dominance in an unforgettable season for esports. What do you think? Did the right winners take the crown, or did you have other favorites?