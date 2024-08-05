League of Legends pro Faker unites fans in support after shocking incident

HQ

T1's Faker is one of the most well-known League of Legends players out there. Making a name for himself all the way back in 2013, he's been around for a while now, and yet even still it seems the pressure can still get to him.

After a crushing loss to Gen.G, Faker watched over the replay of the match, and saw a mistake he made, at which point it seemed the defeat was too much for him, as he began slamming his head into a nearby wall before being restrained by his teammate.

While some have used this opportunity to poke fun at Faker, the League of Legends community has done its best to unite in support of the player.

