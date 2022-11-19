League of Legends' Jinx to get a NERF blaster

HQ

It's almost Christmas time and that no doubt means you're looking for items and goodies to surprise your friends and family with. If you know a massive League of Legends fan and aren't afraid to splash some cash, then we have the perfect gift for you, as NERF has now unveiled a blaster that has been created to resemble the character Jinx's Fishbones weapon.

Granted, the blaster doesn't fire explosives like Jinx, and instead launches a collection of darts down range in trios, but we are told in the product's description that it will be able to hold 18 total darts (making for six-three round shots), and that it uses a pump-action mechanic to load and then launch the foam projectiles.

For those who simply want to display the weapon, it also comes with a specially designed stand, for you to flaunt it as part of your collection.

As for how much the blaster will cost, we're told that it will be retailing for £179.99 / €214.99, and that it will ship on December 31, 2023 - so perhaps it's best as a late gift for next year instead.