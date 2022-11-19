Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
League of Legends

League of Legends' Jinx to get a NERF blaster

Her iconic Fishbones weapon has been converted into a dart-firing machine.

HQ

It's almost Christmas time and that no doubt means you're looking for items and goodies to surprise your friends and family with. If you know a massive League of Legends fan and aren't afraid to splash some cash, then we have the perfect gift for you, as NERF has now unveiled a blaster that has been created to resemble the character Jinx's Fishbones weapon.

Granted, the blaster doesn't fire explosives like Jinx, and instead launches a collection of darts down range in trios, but we are told in the product's description that it will be able to hold 18 total darts (making for six-three round shots), and that it uses a pump-action mechanic to load and then launch the foam projectiles.

For those who simply want to display the weapon, it also comes with a specially designed stand, for you to flaunt it as part of your collection.

As for how much the blaster will cost, we're told that it will be retailing for £179.99 / €214.99, and that it will ship on December 31, 2023 - so perhaps it's best as a late gift for next year instead.

League of Legends

