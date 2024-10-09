League of Legends Guide: Getting started with Riot's MOBA

HQ

It's hard to believe that for 15 years, millions of us have been jumping into Summoner's Rift, battling it out in strategic, fast-paced matches filled with mind-blowing plays, team synergy, and those unforgettable "did that just happen?" moments.

Today, October 9, 2024, we're celebrating a whopping 15 years of League of Legends. And here at Gamereactor, we thought it'd be the perfect time to take a trip down memory lane and look back on League of Legends' incredible journey. To mark this epic milestone, we've put together a special guide packed with tips for everyone—whether you're a brand-new player, a seasoned summoner, or just curious about how this game became such a legend. Let's dive in!

What is League of Legends?

League of Legends is a MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) where two teams of five players battle it out to destroy the enemy's Nexus—basically, the heart of their base. You'll each control a champion with unique abilities, working together with your team to outplay, outsmart, and outfight the other side. Victory awaits the team that crushes their opponents' Nexus first!

Game objective

The ultimate goal? Smash that enemy Nexus sitting snugly in their base! But it's not as easy as it sounds—you'll have to dodge and weave past pesky turrets, battle through inhibitors, and, of course, outsmart those enemy champions trying to stop you in your tracks. The first team to take down the opposing Nexus gets to claim victory and bragging rights!

A brief history of League of Legends

Back in 2009, when Riot Games first released League of Legends, no one could've predicted the impact it would have. What started as a humble project inspired by the popular mod Defense of the Ancients (DotA) exploded into a cultural phenomenon. With its roots in the competitive, fast-paced, and strategic gameplay of MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas), League of Legends quickly rose to prominence due to its accessibility and free-to-play model.

It wasn't just about the gameplay, though. Riot Games knew they needed to foster a community that could grow with the game. Regular updates, balance patches, and new champions kept us engaged and on our toes. And who could forget Worlds 2011, when professional esports teams from around the world battled it out in a brand-new competitive scene, igniting a fire in gaming culture that has only grown hotter since?

This is an ad:

Now, League of Legends is much more than a game. It's a global esport. It's Twitch streamers going viral. It's watching your favorite pros make insane plays that you try (and usually fail) to pull off in your own games. And it's 15 years of evolving gameplay, champion releases, metas shifting, and players pushing the limits of what's possible in Summoner's Rift.

This is an ad:

Lore of League of Legends: Welcome to Runeterra

At the heart of League of Legends is the captivating world of Runeterra, a land steeped in magic, conflict, and diverse cultures. Runeterra is made up of several regions, each with its own unique history, traditions, and characters. These regions are often embroiled in strife, with power struggles shaping the fates of their inhabitants. From the technologically advanced city of Piltover to the magical and chaotic realm of Zaun, every area tells its own story. Central to the lore is the Rune Wars, a series of devastating conflicts fueled by powerful magical artifacts known as runes, which set the stage for many of the game's champion backgrounds and motivations.

Factions and conflicts

Within Runeterra, various factions vie for control, influence, and survival. The Demacians pride themselves on justice, order, and righteousness, often clashing with the Noxians, a militaristic society that values strength and conquest above all else. These opposing ideologies lead to intense conflicts, as champions from each region strive to uphold their beliefs. Meanwhile, Ionia represents harmony and balance, often clashing with the disruptive forces of characters such as Zed, who challenge the established order. The struggle between these factions highlights the themes of loyalty, honor, and betrayal that run throughout the lore.

The champions' stories

Every champion in League of Legends carries their own personal story, often intertwined with the larger narrative of Runeterra. Many champions have rich backstories that explain their motivations, relationships, and conflicts. For example, a champion might be driven by a desire for vengeance after losing loved ones in a war, or they might seek redemption after committing terrible acts in the past. These individual narratives contribute to a vast web of interconnected tales, enriching the lore and allowing us to connect with the characters on a personal level. As we engage in the game, they not only participate in thrilling battles but also become part of an ever-evolving story that reflects the trials and tribulations of the champions within Runeterra.

An ongoing saga

The lore of League of Legends is not static; it evolves with every new champion release, update, and event. Riot Games frequently introduces new story arcs and character developments, allowing us to witness the changing landscape of Runeterra. Seasonal events, comic series, and cinematic trailers further expand on the lore, drawing us deeper into the world. The interconnectedness of champions and regions, along with the continuous updates and lore expansions, ensures that the narrative remains fresh and engaging. For us, this offers a dynamic experience—each match is not just a battle for supremacy on the Rift but also a chance to explore and understand the rich tapestry of stories that make up the world of League of Legends.

Basic concepts to get started



1. Map and lanes

The main stage for all the action is Summoner's Rift, the game's most popular map. It's divided into three key areas, called lanes:



Top Lane: Usually held by beefy champions who can take a hit or two.



Mid Lane: Home to magical champions or assassins who love going head-to-head.



Bot Lane: The dynamic duo spot—a marksman (ADC) and a support work together here.



Jungle: The wild area between the lanes, where the jungler sneaks around slaying monsters and ambushing enemies.



2. Meet the champions

At the start of each game, you pick a champion—and as of 2024, there are over 160 to choose from! Whether you like smashing faces or raining down magical damage from afar, there's a role for you:



Tanks: They're the team's shield, soaking up damage like a pro.



Fighters: A nice mix of toughness and power, great for extended brawls.



Mages: Magic experts who deal huge damage from a distance (just don't let them get caught).



Assassins: Their mission? Erase squishy targets in the blink of an eye.



ADCs: Marksmen. Long-range attackers who become deadly late-game threats.



Supports: They keep the team alive and make everyone else look good.



3. Game phases

Now that you've got the lay of the land, let's break down the three key phases of a League match:



Early game: Focus on earning gold and experience by slaying minions, all while building up your champion's power.



Mid game: This is when the fireworks start! Expect team fights to break out as you battle for crucial objectives like towers, dragons, and inhibitors.



Late game: The final showdown. One mistake could cost you the match, so those team fights become make-or-break moments.



4. Economy and objectives

In League of Legends, almost like in real life, gold is your best friend—it's how you buy the items that make your champion stronger. You'll earn gold by taking out minions, enemy champions, and securing major objectives like Dragons or the terrifying Baron Nashor.

Key objectives:



Turrets: These protect each lane, but taking them down is a big step towards victory.



Dragons: Slay these mythical beasts to give your whole team permanent buffs.



Baron Nashor: Defeat this beast for a game-changing team buff that can help you steamroll the enemy.



Tips for beginners



1. Start with simple champions

Kick things off with easier champions like Garen (top lane), Annie (mid), or Ashe (bot lane). You'll get the hang of the basics without stressing about complex abilities.

2. Learn the roles

Experiment with different positions to learn how each one contributes to the team. This will make you a better, more flexible player.

3. Map awareness

The mini-map is your best friend. Knowing where your teammates and enemies are can help you avoid nasty surprises (and those infamous ambushes).

4. Objectives over kills

Sure, taking down an enemy feels great, but objectives like turrets and dragons win games. Keep your eyes on the prize!

5. Communication is key

Even if you're shy about using chat, pings are a must! Let your team know where enemies are or when you're ready to make a move.

Advanced tips for success

For those looking to improve even further, here are some advanced tips:

1. Warding and vision control

Knowledge is power. Place wards in high-traffic areas to spot enemy movements. Control wards can deny vision and help secure objectives safely.

2. Synergy and team composition

Building a team with good synergy can give you a huge advantage. Some champions work extremely well together, creating devastating combos.

3. Positioning

Your position in team fights can make or break the game. As a carry, stay in the backline and let your tanks soak up damage while you deal it from a distance.

4. Adapting to the game

Be flexible. If you're ahead, push your advantage. If you're behind, focus on defensive play and scaling into the late game.

The meta and constant updates

League of Legends is constantly evolving. Riot Games loves to shake things up with new champions, balance changes, and updates that keep us on our toes. Staying in the loop about these changes is key to staying ahead of the curve!

What's next? Stay tuned for more guides!

This guide is just the beginning. Next up, we'll be diving deep into individual champions, breaking down their abilities, and showing you how to dominate in every match. Whether you're here to learn the basics or perfect your game, we've got your back.

So, get ready to step onto the Rift with confidence and start your journey toward mastering the game!

League of Legends is a game of teamwork, patience, and continuous learning—but the rewards are worth it. Each match gets you closer to becoming a master of Summoner's Rift. So, here's to the next 15 years of epic plays, crazy battles, and unforgettable moments! Happy 15th Anniversary, LoL, and welcome to the new summoners joining us on this adventure!

See you on the Rift!