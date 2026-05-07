League of Legends Game Changers: Rising returns later this May

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Riot Games has announced that the Game Changers: Rising women's competitive division for League of Legends will officially return this year for a 2026 season that runs between May and October. This version of the event will feature a reimagined format, a multi-team playoffs at the end of the season, and all beginning with a kick-off event occurring this month.

The season will officially start on May 29 when the kick-off event occurs and will offer action between May 29-31. This will then be followed by additional events and action all the way until October, when the playoffs element commences and the six qualified teams compete alongside invited teams from "existing national inclusive competitions" for the trophy and the right to be regarded as a champion.

Unlike past year's, we're also told that the LGC Rising broadcast will be open to co-streaming, with N.E.O. serving as the licensing partner for the season.

Are you looking forward to the return of Game Changers: Rising?