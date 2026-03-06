League of Legends Esports head promises "a hard look at how First Stand is constructed"

HQ

The first international event in the League of Legends competitive calendar will soon be taking place, as the First Stand tournament is just a few days away. With it bringing together the best teams from the core regional leagues around the world, it will be the place where the best-of-the-best match-up and where we get to see which squads are worth keeping tabs on heading further into the season.

But the event has already been met with a bit of criticism as the tournament is being held at Riot Games Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and not at a major, public-geared venue. Fans are somewhat frustrated that the international tournament isn't receiving the same focus as other events on the calendar, which is something that League of Legends global head Chris Greeley has commented on in a statement to Mais Esports.

Greeley promises that Riot Games will be taking "a hard look at how First Stand is constructed and what role it should play in the international calendar." However, this might not mean immense changes, as Greeley also explains that First Stand is structured as such because it serves as a place to test and develop ideas for the esport as a whole, while also being flexible so it can be easily hosted anywhere around the globe.

Greeley's full statement adds: "We've heard the sentiment that international competitions should feel larger in scale than our regional studio shows, whether that was hosting First Stand in LoL Park last year or at the Riot Games Arena Sao Paulo this year. That feedback is fair, and it's something we take seriously.

"At the same time, part of the purpose behind hosting First Stand in our own studios is flexibility. It allows us to experiment with format, scheduling, and timing in ways we simply can't with larger arena events that require long lead times and early lock-ins. That flexibility is intentional, and it gives us room to test, learn, and refine as we develop First Stand."

