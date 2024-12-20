League of Legends dominates the ten most-watched eSports events of the year

HQ

League of Legends continues to prove itself as the world's most-popular eSport. Despite your opinion on the game or MOBAs in general, it's clear that a massive audience loves Riot's 15-year-old game.

According to a list compiled by Esports Insider, League of Legends made its way to four of the ten most-watched eSports tournaments of the year. Perhaps surprisingly, another eSport also managed to have a number of events on the list, and it was newcomer Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

MLBB might not be as established as other eSports titles like Counter-Strike or Dota 2, but it certainly has an audience. Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 events did make the list, but they were at number 10 and number 8 respectively.

Check out the full list below: