League of Legends dominates the ten most-watched eSports events of the year

Only one CS2 tournament ended up on the list, and The International was nowhere to be found.

League of Legends continues to prove itself as the world's most-popular eSport. Despite your opinion on the game or MOBAs in general, it's clear that a massive audience loves Riot's 15-year-old game.

According to a list compiled by Esports Insider, League of Legends made its way to four of the ten most-watched eSports tournaments of the year. Perhaps surprisingly, another eSport also managed to have a number of events on the list, and it was newcomer Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

MLBB might not be as established as other eSports titles like Counter-Strike or Dota 2, but it certainly has an audience. Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 events did make the list, but they were at number 10 and number 8 respectively.

Check out the full list below:


  • 10. VCT Masters Madrid

  • 9. LCK Regional Finals 2024

  • 8. PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

  • 7. MPL Indonesia Season 13

  • 6. EWC X MLBB Mid Season Cup 2024

  • 5. LCK Spring 2024

  • 4. Mid-Season Invitational 2024

  • 3. MPL Indonesia Season 14

  • 2. M6 World Championship

  • 1. 2024 League of Legends World Championship

