League of Legends dominates the ten most-watched eSports events of the year

League of Legends continues to prove itself as the world's most-popular eSport. Despite your opinion on the game or MOBAs in general, it's clear that a massive audience loves Riot's 15-year-old game.
According to a list compiled by Esports Insider, League of Legends made its way to four of the ten most-watched eSports tournaments of the year. Perhaps surprisingly, another eSport also managed to have a number of events on the list, and it was newcomer Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
MLBB might not be as established as other eSports titles like Counter-Strike or Dota 2, but it certainly has an audience. Valorant and Counter-Strike 2 events did make the list, but they were at number 10 and number 8 respectively.
Check out the full list below: