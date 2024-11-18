League of Legends co-creator teases more stories to tell after Arcane

HQ

Arcane Season 2 is once again causing a surge of viewers on Netflix, as both League of Legends fans and those who just care for the show watch to see the conclusion of Vi and Jinx's story. Two seasons of the hit show might not sound like a lot, and it'll certainly leave many wanting more.

Marc Merrill, League of Legends co-creator and Riot Games co-founder, has teased that we could see more League of Legends shows in the works, just focusing on new stories. When asked why there wouldn't be any more seasons of Arcane, Merrill said "there are lots of other stories to tell."

There are plenty of places and characters that could be explored in League of Legends lore, and fans will be clamouring to see who could be focused on next. For now, though, we're still waiting on the conclusion of the second season of Arcane.