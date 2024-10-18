League of Legends celebrates Arcane: Season 2 with a skin priced higher than many players' gaming PCs

HQ

In a move that has sparked considerable controversy, Riot Games has launched a new premium skin in League of Legends to mark the highly anticipated return of Arcane for its second season. However, instead of excitement, the reveal of the Arcane Fractured skin for fan-favourite character Jinx has left many players fuming—largely due to its outrageous price, which in some cases can even exceed what players have spent on their gaming PCs.

As you might imagine, the community hasn't exactly responded with applause. Instead, forums are filled with a collective sigh of frustration, as users question whether this is Riot's way of celebrating their loyalty or simply a cash grab dressed up in flashy new animations.

What makes the situation even worse? This announcement comes hot on the heels of layoffs at Riot Games, where several developers—some of whom were directly responsible for creating in-game cosmetics—were let go.

The Arcane Fractured skin falls into a new "Exalted" category, promising exclusive designs, transformations, and even a voiceover tailored to the Arcane storyline. Players can acquire the skin using a new premium currency called Ancient Sparks, but the drop rate? A dismal 0.5%, meaning you'll need around 80 attempts to guarantee unlocking it—leading to the frustration surrounding its cost.

Despite the backlash, League of Legends continues to thrive, boasting millions of active players and a steady stream of updates, competitive tournaments, and even spinoffs like Arcane that enhance its relevance. Currently, the excitement is also building around the final stages of Worlds 2024, where the top teams from around the globe are battling for supremacy. It seems unlikely that this latest drama will derail the game's success, but one thing is for sure: the conversation around outrageous cosmetic pricing is far from over. Players are watching closely, and many are wondering what Riot's next move will be.

Will the second season of Arcane make up for the controversy? Only time—and perhaps the next absurdly priced skin—will tell. Meanwhile, the world watches as the electrifying conclusion of Worlds 2024 unfolds.

