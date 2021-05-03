Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news

League of Legends: Arcane teaser confirms Fall premiere

Who's this mysterious stranger Vi and Jinx are fight against or with?

Riot Games announced so many cool projects when League of Legends celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2019 that it's difficult to remember all of them. One I doubt many have forgotten despite a delay due to the pandemic is the animated Netflix series called Arcane. You'll probably not get a chance to forget it either.

Because Netflix has given us a new, very short teaser trailer from League of Legends: Arcane that doesn't just give us glimpses of Vi and Jinx fighting against or with a third person yours truly doesn't recognise, but also confirms the show is set to arrive sometime this Fall. This probably means we can look forward to quite a bit for marketing in the coming months.

