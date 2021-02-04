League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift gets Lunar Beasts crossover event

You're watching Advertisements

Riot Games has announced a new crossover event coming to League of Legends and League of Legends: Wild Rift. The event called Lunar Beasts has brought a variety of cosmetics to the games for players to unlock and use.

In League of Legends this means two unique skins, one for the new character Viego and one for Aphelios, as well as Lunar Beasts skins for Darius, Jarvan IV, Annie, Alistar, and Fiora in Wild Rift. New borders, loot, icons and emotes are also to be available in the Event Pass.

All Random Ultra Rapid Fire mode is also making a comeback, giving players an opportunity to play a match with no ability costs and reduced cooldowns.

Wild Rift will be getting a unique Lunar Beasts event to the main game, one that will see players have to complete objectives and missions to earn exclusive icons. Wild Rift is also getting a unique Lunar Beasts Miss Fortune skin, alongside the various other new Lunar Beasts skins mentioned earlier.

As for when this all starts, the Lunar Beasts event kicks-off today, February 4.

