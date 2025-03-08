League of Legends and Arcane's Ambessa gets a new prequel book

HQ

Arcane didn't just give League of Legends fans a way of tricking people into thinking the game was any good. The acclaimed Netflix series also gave them a couple of new characters to use in the massively popular MOBA, including Mel and her mother Ambessa.

Ambessa's story is one still shrouded in a lot of mystery, as she doesn't get loads of screentime in Arcane. Now, Riot has released a new book which seeks to give us some insight into Ambessa's story before the events of Arcane.

The book is called Ambessa: Chosen of the Wolf, and is written by author C.L. Clark. It's available now, and follows on from the Blood, Sweat & Tears music video.