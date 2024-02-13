League of Geeks co-founder Adam Duncan has passed away

HQ

In a rather sad turn of events, Adam Duncan, one of the co-founders of developer and publisher League of Geeks, has passed away. The game company published a statement recently where it confirmed the news and gave a touching obituary talking about his impact on the developer.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and long-term collaborator, Adam Duncan.

"Adam was a founding member of League of Geeks, respected art director, concept artist and animator. His stunning illustrations and character designs gave our projects a unique and joyful spirit, packed with heart. His wonderful sense of humour and gentle humility flowed throughout all his work, into our games, and into the hearts and minds of millions of players.

"Adam dedicated himself to his beloved craft and we consider ourselves so incredibly lucky and forever grateful that he transported us to all those beautiful worlds he dreamed."

This unfortunate news comes as League of Geeks is slated to debut its next project, Solium Infernum, as soon as next week, with the PC title set to launch on February 22.