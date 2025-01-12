LeafyPod's smart planter will care for your plants based on their behaviour

HQ

We all know what it's like to see a plant steadily die because you forgot to water or care for it amid your busy life. Thankfully, at CES, one company has revealed a product that aims to solve this dilemma.

It's known as the LeafyPod, and it's a gadget that studies the plant it houses and registers its behaviour to create a schedule that will adjust watering and care, based on the plant type, the season, the location, and the home environment. It will even provide you vital information about how your plant is faring and if it needs a better placement in more sunlight, a warmer environment, a more humid home, and so forth, all through a handy app.

LeafyPod promises that this planter has room for four weeks worth of water and a battery that will last for six months, meaning you don't even need a cable regularly connected to the pot. It also claims to offer a five-minute setup including unboxing, before being ready to go.

The LeafyPod can also serve as a hub to communicate with other planters, making it an ideal device for managing your many indoor house plants.

The LeafyPod will be debuting in April and it will retail for $197.