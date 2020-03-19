Leading tech companies combat COVID-19 misinformation

A joint effort from some of the biggest tech companies in the US has committed to combating misinformation in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. The initiative includes Facebook, Microsoft, Reddit, Linkedin, YouTube and Twitter, with Google announcing the move on, well, Twitter.

"We are working closely together on COVID-19 response efforts. We're helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe."

While the intention seems pure and wholehearted, what the more specific initiatives remain clouded in mystery. Most information companies with their own platforms have been busy removing hoax stories and information, while re-seller sites in different countries have combatting insanely priced items such as toilet paper and hand sanitiser.

Representatives from Silicon Valley met with the Trump administration last week to discuss similar initiatives, including both the current group, as well as IBM and Cisco.

One of the initiatives is rumoured to be free advertising boosts on Twitter for NGO health campaigns, and generally more moderation.