Léa Seydoux steps into A24's pest-ridden masquerade The Masque of the Red Death

In the gaming world, we are perhaps most familiar with French actress Léa Seydoux from the two Death Stranding games, but she is primarily known for her roles in major films such as Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, the two James Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die, and of course Dune: Part Two.

Now GeekTyrant reports that she will next appear in the A24 venture The Masque of the Red Death, which is based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name. We already know that Mikey Madison is set to appear in the same film. The story is about a prince who tries to escape a deadly plague - the gruesome "Red Death" - by isolating himself in a secluded monastery with his wealthy friends. There, an extravagant masquerade ball is organized to forget the outside world... which doesn't quite go as planned when an uninvited guest shows up.

Production is expected to start later this spring, which reasonably means a premiere in early 2027 (or why not just in time for Halloween?). The Hollywood Reporter has previously described the film as follows:

"The project has been described as a quintessential A24 movie, one that likely will include eye-brow raising, meme-able scenes that should resonate among the TikTok class."