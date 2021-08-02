English
League of Legends

LDN UTD are winners of the Summer 2021 League of Legends UKEL

The team was able to defeat NOX Esports in the grand final 3-1.

The Summer 2021 League of Legends UKEL wrapped up this weekend and it was LDN UTD that were crowned as champions after defeating NOX Esports 3-1 in the grand finals.

The team was initially knocked into the loser's bracket and things didn't look so rosy for them after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orgless. Following this though, LDN UTD dominated Munster Rugby Gaming 2-0 and they were even able to get their revenge on Orgless as they defeated them 2-1 to earn a spot in the final. Nox Esports, on the other hand, had a much smoother ride to the finals with them besting both X7 Esports and Orgless, but they couldn't land when the competition came to a close.

Posting on Twitter after the event, Blank, LDN UTD's bot laner, said: "I am beyond happy right now. Hard work paying off and I won @TheUKEL grand finals!" He continued: "Still in shock from the win. Thank you for all the support I got."

League of Legends

Thanks, Esports News UK.

