LDN UTD are winners of the Summer 2021 League of Legends UKEL

The Summer 2021 League of Legends UKEL wrapped up this weekend and it was LDN UTD that were crowned as champions after defeating NOX Esports 3-1 in the grand finals.

The team was initially knocked into the loser's bracket and things didn't look so rosy for them after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Orgless. Following this though, LDN UTD dominated Munster Rugby Gaming 2-0 and they were even able to get their revenge on Orgless as they defeated them 2-1 to earn a spot in the final. Nox Esports, on the other hand, had a much smoother ride to the finals with them besting both X7 Esports and Orgless, but they couldn't land when the competition came to a close.

Posting on Twitter after the event, Blank, LDN UTD's bot laner, said: "I am beyond happy right now. Hard work paying off and I won @TheUKEL grand finals!" He continued: "Still in shock from the win. Thank you for all the support I got."

Thanks, Esports News UK.