LCS Summer 2026: The six-team Playoffs bracket is now locked in, with the full schedule affirmed

HQ

While many of the regional League of Legends divisions will be looking to complete their summer season proceedings over the next week or two, the North American LCS is set to take even longer, as its Playoffs phase of play has yet to commence.

As it stands, the first round of Playoffs action will be kicking off this coming weekend, with the six-team bracket then set to get underway with the initial two fixtures being held. No team will be eliminated this coming weekend, as the first knockout match in the double-elimination bracket will occur on September 18, with the second to follow a week later. Essentially, don't expect proceedings to happen quickly, as the Grand Final is scheduled for just under a month's time on October 4.

Looking at the planned fixtures, you can see when each and every match will be played below.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Cloud9 vs. Shopify Rebellion at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 12



Sentinels vs. FlyQuest at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 13



Lower Bracket Round 1:



Loser of Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #1 vs. Loser of Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #2 at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 18



Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Lyon vs. Winner of C9/Shopify at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 19



Team Liquid vs. Winner of Sentinels/FlyQuest at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 20



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



Lowest seed loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Round 1 at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 25



Lower Bracket Semifinals:



Highest seed loser of Upper Bracket Semifinal vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Quarterfinal at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 26



Upper Bracket Final:



Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal #1 vs. Winner of Upper Bracket Semifinal #2 at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 27



Lower Bracket Final:



Loser of Upper Bracket Final vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Semifinal at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on October 3



Grand Final: