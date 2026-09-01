LCS Summer 2026: Here are the final matches in the Regular Season

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The various regional leagues are coming to an end for the world of competitive League of Legends, with the different tournaments either now advancing to their respective Playoffs phases or in the dying days of the Regular Season. For the LCS in North America, it's the latter that's coming up, with four games to be played over the weekend ahead.

To this end, you might be wondering which four final games are in store and if that's you, check out the information below.



Cloud9 vs. Sentinels at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 5



Dignitas vs. Team Liquid at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST on September 6



FlyQuest vs. Shopify Rebellion at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST on September 6



Disguised vs. Lyon at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST on September 7



It should be said Dignitas is now mathematically eliminated from advancing to the Playoffs while Lyon, Team Liquid, Cloud9, Sentinels, and Shopify Rebellion are all confirmed to advance. The big question now is how seeding will set up the Playoffs bracket.