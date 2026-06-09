LCS Spring 2026: The final two matches will take place this weekend, with Lyon in the best position to come out on top

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Some of the League of Legends competitive regions have already concluded their Spring season, but there are some who will be doing so this coming weekend. One such example is the North American League of Legends Championship Series, which only has two games left to play, featuring three teams, and with two tickets to the London-based Mid-Season Invitational on the line, plus one Parisian Esports World Cup ticket too.

To this end, you may be curious about the fixtures for the weekend ahead and when the games will take place. If so, find that information below.

Lower Bracket Final - June 13 at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Cloud 9 vs. Team Liquid



Grand Final - June 14 at 21:00 BST/22:00 CEST



Lyon vs. Winner of C9/Liquid



The winner will claim both an MSI and an EWC ticket, while the runner-up of the tournament will land solely an MSI ticket, meaning it's vital to secure a Grand Final spot to ensure at least one appearance at an international event over this summer.

Who do you think will come out on top?