LCS Spring 2026: Lyon defeats Team Liquid to claim MSI and EWC spots

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The spring season for the world of competitive League of Legends is now over, as the various regional tournaments and events have come to a close around the world. For one, the LCS in North America wrapped up its proceedings, with the final two games occurring and seeing the favourite come out on top.

After punching its ticket to the grand final as early as June 7, Lyon proved to be a cut above the competition after dispatching Team Liquid in a convincing 3-0 manner. This result came after Team Liquid also knocked out Cloud9 in the lower bracket final, a result that means C9 actually misses out on the Mid-Season Invitational, as regional spots to the event only go to the grand final-placing teams.

Likewise, because of the result of the conclusive match, Lyon has also secured a spot at the Esports World Cup this summer, joining the other regional victors as of the moment, with more spots to be filled later down the line.